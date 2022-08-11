A big terrorist conspiracy has failed in Jammu and Kashmir

A big terrorist conspiracy has failed in Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on the army base in Pargal in the area from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. After this, both the terrorists were killed in the encounter. While 3 soldiers were martyred.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

