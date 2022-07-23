NewsVideos

A sadhu committed self-immolation in protest against illegal mining

A sadhu committed self-immolation in protest against illegal mining on the hills of Braj area of ​​Bharatpur. After this, the Dholpur Forest Department and the police also took action in the Ramdha forest area regarding illegal mining.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 11:54 AM IST
