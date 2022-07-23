A sadhu committed self-immolation in protest against illegal mining
A sadhu committed self-immolation in protest against illegal mining on the hills of Braj area of Bharatpur. After this, the Dholpur Forest Department and the police also took action in the Ramdha forest area regarding illegal mining.
