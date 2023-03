videoDetails

AAP leader Raghav Chadha's target on the Center says, 'BJP wants to keep Sisodia in jail'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha raised questions on the central government regarding this issue. He said, the biggest question arises on the agencies of India and the Government of India..Raghav Chadha said that false cases were made against Manish Sisodia.