AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives notice in Rajya Sabha on inflation

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of inflation and GST. In his notice, he has demanded a discussion on both these issues.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

