Administration raids 3 jails of Delhi, 115 mobiles recovered and 5 officers suspended

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

Delhi Administration has conducted raids in three jails of Delhi. During the raid, the administration has found 115 mobiles and 5 officers have been suspended in connection with this matter. Please tell that the administration has raided Delhi's Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini jails.