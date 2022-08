After taking oath, Nitish Kumar said that everyone should unite in 2024

After taking oath, Nitish Kumar said that everyone should unite in 2024. This statement of Nitish is being linked to future political equations.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

