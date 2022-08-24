NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Heavy rain creates ruckus in Tehri and Rudraprayag

After heavy rains in the plains, now the rivers are raising danger alarm, while in the hilly areas, people are trembling there due to fear. In Tehri and Rudraprayag, after the cloudburst, there has been a surge in water levels in the rivers and streams, people are running towards higher areas.

|Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
