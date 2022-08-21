Agenda India Ka: Noida woman gets abusive, creates a ruckus

A woman in Noida got furious on a guard due to the delay in opening the gate of her society. There was such a rage that she started abusing him. Not only this, she grabbed his collar and pushed him too. In this report, see how the abusive woman of Noida created a stir.

| Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:57 PM IST

