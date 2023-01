videoDetails

Agniveer First Batch: 'Modi mantra' of national defense to Agniveers, PM Modi's dialogue with the first batch

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the first batch of Agniveers on Monday. The Agniveer scheme was launched by the central government last year for the recruitment of new soldiers in the army.