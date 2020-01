AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi dares Anurag Thakur after controversial slogan

Anurag Thakur's controversial slogan 'Goli Maro #$* ko' did not go down well to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Later Owaisi challenged BJP's Anurag Thakur and said ''I challenge you Anurag Thakur, to specify a place in India where you will shoot me and I am ready to come.''