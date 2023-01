videoDetails

Air India takes Action Against five of its Employees in Case of Misbehaving

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

AI Flight Toilet Case: Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman in an Air India flight, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Delhi Police has arrested the accused Shankar Mishra from Bengaluru. The police have brought the accused to Delhi. Accused Shankar Mishra will be produced in the court today.