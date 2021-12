Akhilesh Yadav's meeting with Shivpal Yadav is underway in Lucknow

Akhilesh Yadav's meeting with Shivpal Yadav is going on in Lucknow in the midst of the Vidhan Sabha elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year. Akhilesh Yadav has reached Shivpal Yadav's house for this meeting.