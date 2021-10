Aryan Khan reaches Mannat after being released on bail

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been released from the Arthur Road Jail. He walked out of the prison premises on October 30, 2021 after the Bombay High Court granted him and 2 others bail in the cruise party drugs case. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's residence Mannat has been beautifully adorned with Diwali lights ahead of Aryan's homecoming today.