Asia Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh on target of trolls after defeat to Pakistan

India lost by 5 wickets in the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. But after this defeat, Arshdeep Singh is being trolled on social media.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

