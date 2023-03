videoDetails

Atiq's brother is also being brought to Prayagraj, Atiq's convoy stopped in Jhansi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed's convoy will take entry in UP in a while. Atiq's brother Ashraf is also being brought to Prayagraj from Bareilly Jail. All the preparations have been completed. A team of 45 policemen is bringing Atiq by road. Atiq Ahmed will appear in the court on Tuesday in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Special arrangements have been made in Prayagraj jail regarding Atiq Ahmed.