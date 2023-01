videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Padma Awards announced for 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

Padma Awards have been announced for the year 2023. There are a total of 91 people who have been honored with the Padma Shri award. 9 Padma Bhushan Awards, 6 Padma Vibhushan and 91 people will be honored with the Padma Shri Award.