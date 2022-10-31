हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Badhir News: How the bridge broke in five days?
|
Updated:
Oct 31, 2022, 05:46 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.
×
All Videos
Virat paranoid after a fan leaks his hotel room video in Australia | Zee News English
Dr Manoj Khandelwal talks about the signs and symptoms of Diabetes
Dr. Abhamoni Baro Agarwal wishes everyone a Diabetes free life
Dr Ashish Gautam shares some practical advice on controlling Diabetes
Dr. Chandan Kumar Mishra explains steps to manage Diabetes
Trending Videos
Virat paranoid after a fan leaks his hotel room video in Australia | Zee News English
Dr Manoj Khandelwal talks about the signs and symptoms of Diabetes
Dr. Abhamoni Baro Agarwal wishes everyone a Diabetes free life
Dr Ashish Gautam shares some practical advice on controlling Diabetes
Dr. Chandan Kumar Mishra explains steps to manage Diabetes
Badhir News,badhir news zee,badhir news zee news,badhir zee news,badhir news zee today,zee news badhir news,Badhir News on Zee News,Hindi News,zee top news,top 10 news zee news today,muk badhir news,badhir news today,news for badhir,Special news for Badhir,badhir news latest,Gujarat Bridge Collapse,morbi bridge collapse,Gujarat cable bridge collapse,morbi cable bridge collapse,bridge collapse in morbi village,morbi bridge collapse update,