Bageshwar Dham's chief Dhirendra Shastri get support from BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has supported the demand of Hindu nation of India by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the partition of India in 1947 was done on the basis of religion. After which Pakistan became an Islamic nation and the remaining India is a Hindu nation.