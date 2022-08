Before August 15, Delhi Police has foiled a big conspiracy

Before August 15, Delhi Police has foiled a big conspiracy. The police have seized 2000 live Karsutas from Delhi's Anand Vihar area. 6 people have been arrested in this connection.

