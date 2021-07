Benefits to citizens under AYUSH Mission will continue: Anurag Thakur, I&B Minister

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the important decisions taken in the cabinet in the press conference. During this, Anurag Thakur has taken an important decision for rural India and has announced that now an ambulance will run for animals too. Apart from this, he said that the benefits to the citizens under the National AYUSH Mission 2025-26 will continue.