Big disclosure in Kanhaiyalal Murder case

Revelations are being made one after the other in the Kanhaiyalal murder case. There has been a big disclosure about Riyaz Attari, accused of Kanhaiyalal murder case. Attari's bike number is RJ 27 AS 2611, which is related to the Mumbai attack, which was bought by the accused by paying Rs 5000 more.

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
