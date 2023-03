videoDetails

Big meeting at Rajnath Singh's house in Delhi regarding infrastructure on LAC

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

A big meeting is being held at the house of Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi regarding the infrastructure on LAC. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami are also present in this meeting.