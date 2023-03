videoDetails

Big news in Umesh Pal murder case, two women accuse of giving shelter to Guddu Muslim

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

The interrogation of two women who gave shelter to Guddu Muslim, a prize shooter of 5 lakhs involved in the Umeshpal murder case, is going on. It is suspected that Guddu had taken refuge with both the women.