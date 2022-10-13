NewsVideos

Bihar Dengue Cases : Dengue Fever Outbreak in Patna

|Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 05:45 PM IST
The number of dengue patients is increasing rapidly in Bihar. Patients also died in some areas, while in some areas the beds in the hospital have become less according to the number of patients.

