BJP countered the allegations of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Revdi culture

BJP has countered the allegations of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Revdi culture. On behalf of BJP, Gaurav Bhatia said, 'Kejriwal made a record of telling lies'.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:36 PM IST

