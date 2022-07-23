NewsVideos

BJP is vehemently protesting in front of the house of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

BJP protested outside Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house. BJP has made this demonstration against the AAP government in protest against the disturbances in the excise policy. During the uproar, Delhi Police detained BJP state president Adesh Gupta.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 08:54 PM IST
