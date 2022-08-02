BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra reacts to the allegation that National Herald case is fake

ED raided the office of National Herald today. But the Congress has started making all kinds of allegations on this raid. Congress has alleged that this raid has been done under the act of retaliation. Even now it is being said from Congress that this is a fake case. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has reacted to this allegation.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 06:54 PM IST

