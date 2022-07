BJP surrounds Congress over terrorism

BJP has surrounded the Congress on terrorism by holding a press conference. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted the Congress and said that Sonia Gandhi cried over the death of terrorists. Congress has insulted the martyrs.

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

