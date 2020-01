BJP's manifesto for Delhi assembly election, promises to open 200 new schools

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its manifesto for the assembly elections to be held on 8 February in Delhi on Friday. The election document was unveiled by senior party leader Nitin Gadkari, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, party's Delhi election in-charge Prakash Javadekar, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and other leaders.