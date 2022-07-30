BJP's Protest Against SSC scam

In West Bengal, ED's swift action in the SSC teacher recruitment scam is going on, in this sequence new revelations are being made here every day. Meanwhile, the BJP took to the road and is protesting against the teacher recruitment scam in Kolkata.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

In West Bengal, ED's swift action in the SSC teacher recruitment scam is going on, in this sequence new revelations are being made here every day. Meanwhile, the BJP took to the road and is protesting against the teacher recruitment scam in Kolkata.