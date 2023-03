videoDetails

Boston-France Flight: Man creates ruckus after flight gets diverted

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

An angry man from America created a ruckus after flight diverted. The flight was going from Boston to France and on diversion, the man tried to open the emergency door and attacked the attendant with a spoon on stopping. The accused has been arrested and will be produced in the court on Thursday.