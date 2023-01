videoDetails

Breaking News: CBI raids 50 places in FCI scam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has taken big action on FCI. The CBI has raided about 50 locations of the FCI scam. During this, CBI has recovered 60 lakh rupees. A case has been registered against 74 accused.