BREAKING NEWS: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Makes big announcement, 'Principal of government school will go to Singapore'

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has made a big announcement. He said, 'The principal of government schools will go to Singapore. They will be trained from 6th to 10th February. The first batch will leave for Singapore on February 4th.' Know the full news in detail in this report.