Britain Prime Minister: Rishi Sunak be the new PM of Britain

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

Rishi Sunak of Indian origin is going to become Prime Minister by winning elections in Britain on the occasion of Diwali. The swearing-in will take place on October 28. Rishi Sunak will replace Liz Truss, who resigned recently. Rishi Sunak will get support of more than 180 MPs.