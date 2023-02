videoDetails

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentions about National Green Hydrogen Mission

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned about National Green Hydrogen Mission while presenting the budget for the year 2023. During this, she explained the benefits of this mission on the Indian Economy. This is the first phase of the budget session which will continue till February 13.