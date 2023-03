videoDetails

Bulldozer Action near Mahim Mazar In Mumbai over Illegal construction

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Action against illegal construction has been seen near Mahim Dargah in Mumbai. In fact there was illegal encroachment near Mahim Mazar and bulldozer action has been taken in the presence of Mumbai Police on the instructions of DM. See the pictures.