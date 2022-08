CBI raids residence of RJD leader Ashfaq Karim in Katihar

Big action has been taken against RJD leader in Katihar, Bihar. Raids have been conducted at many places of RJD leader Ashfaq Karim. In this raid, the CBI team has searched 12 lockers.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

