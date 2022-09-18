Chandigarh University Girl Video: Video viral while taking a bath, 8 tried to kill

There was a huge ruckus at Chandigarh University in Mohali, Punjab, late last night at 2.30 pm. In the girls hostel, a girl student made a video of 60 girl students while taking a bath and sent it to a young man.

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

There was a huge ruckus at Chandigarh University in Mohali, Punjab, late last night at 2.30 pm. In the girls hostel, a girl student made a video of 60 girl students while taking a bath and sent it to a young man.