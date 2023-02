videoDetails

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti To Be Celebrated For The First Time At Agra Fort

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti will be celebrated for the first time today at Agra Fort. During the programme, Eknath Shinde will be present along with CM Yogi Adityanath. Watch 25 big news of the day in this report.