Chirag Paswan says on Uncle Pashupati Paras: A family cheated, but the party's family is in support

Chirag Paswan had announced on June 20 that he would start the 'Aashirwad Yatra' from July 5, the birth anniversary of his father and the party's founder. The announcement was made after a meeting of the LJP's national executive, which backed his leadership and hit out at a faction led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras for working against the party's constitution.