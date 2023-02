videoDetails

Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Makes Big Statement on Dalits

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that many MPs-ministers only do Hindu-Muslim, is there no other issue to talk about. On the other hand, when some scheduled caste people go to the temple, they are beaten up, they are not heard. We consider the Scheduled Castes as Hindus, then why stop them from going to the temple?