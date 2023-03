videoDetails

Congress's satyagraha on Rahul Gandhi's removal from parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi has now become a former MP. Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament has ended. Rahul Gandhi's parliament membership has been terminated after being sentenced to 2 years by the Surat court. Today the Congress party is going to protest across the country against the end of membership.