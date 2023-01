videoDetails

Crickter Rishabh Pant shifts to Mumbai Hospital

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Batsman Rishabh Pant's car met with a horrific accident while going home on New Year. During this, he suffered from serious injuries. Now Rishabh is being shifted from Dehradun hospital to Mumbai. Rishabh will have further treatment in Mumbai hospital.