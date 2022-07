Delhi: 5 dead, 9 injured after wall collapses in Alipur, PM Modi expresses grief

5 dead and 9 injured after wall of under-construction warehouse collapsed in Alipur area of ​​Delhi. Expressing grief over this accident, PM Modi has tweeted and wished the injured to recover.

Jul 15, 2022

