Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP fiercely

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has attacked the BJP fiercely while presenting the motion of confidence in the Legislative Assembly. Kejriwal says that BJP's 'Operation Lotus' failed in Delhi.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

