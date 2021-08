Delhi: Kejriwal govt appoints Sonu Sood as Brand Ambassador for 'Desh Ke Mentors' programme

The Delhi government will launch the 'Desh Ke Mentors' program. Actor Sonu Sood has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the programme. CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said, "Sonu Sood has agreed to be the brand ambassador of our 'Desh Ke Mentors' programme, which will start soon."