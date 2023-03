videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Policy Case: What Sisodia's Lawyer Said In Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

Manish Sisodia was arrested by ED. After which today a team of ED has presented Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court. Manish Sisodia's lawyer argued in the court, said- The draft of the liquor policy was sent to the LG.