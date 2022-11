Delhi Liquor Policy: Chargesheet filed on liquor policy scam, Manish Sisodia's name missing

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

CBI has filed a charge sheet in Delhi's liquor policy scam case. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's name has not been included in this charge sheet. CBI filed the charge sheet against seven accused including Vijay Nair in Rouse Avenue Court.