Delhi Liquor Scam: ED interrogation of Manish Sisodia underway in Tihar Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Rouse Avenue Court has sent Manish Sisodia to police custody for 14 days in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. Because of this, today ED has reached Tihar Jail to interrogate Sisodia. On the other hand, CBI is interrogating Sisodia's PA at the headquarters.