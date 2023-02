videoDetails

Delhi MCD Election 2023: AAP's Mohammad Iqbal becomes Deputy Mayor

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party also won the election of deputy mayor in MCD. Aam Aadmi Party's deputy mayor candidate Mohammad Iqbal got 147 votes, defeating BJP's Kamal Bagdi.